Lucy, who has been missing since Tuesday (January 18), was last seen at around 8.40pm that day in the Louth area.
She may have travelled to the Alvingham or the Lincoln areas.
She was wearing a black puffa jacket, grey joggers and is likely to have navy blue heeled boots and a small black handbag.
Lucy is around 5ft 9inches tall, very slim build with long brown hair with a red tinge and wears her fringe down.
If you know where Lucy is, or have heard from her since Tuesday, please get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting incident 458 of January 18, or email [email protected]