PCSO Will Jones from Sleaford Neighbourhood Policing Team reported via social media that they had taken action taken against anti-social behaviour by car enthusiasts at the East Banks Car Park, off Boston Road, next to Sleaford Leisure Centre.

He stated: “Several reports were received from members of the public regards their behaviour."

The Policing Team reacted by working in partnership with North Kesteven District Council by taking vehicle details, handing out warning letters, increasing high visibility patrols and erecting new warning signage.

The entrance to Eastbanks car park in Sleaford. Photo: Google

He said: “This has had a positive impact on the community.”

Local resident Reinhart Nel was among residents in the area who had complained to police and the North Kesteven Anti-Social Behaviour team about the activity on Boston Road and was pleased with the results.

He wanted to praise the NK Anti-Social Behaviour Team and authorities and encouraged others to report such incidents in order to see positive change. He said there has been a marked drop-off in incidents of disturbance from drivers on Boston Road.

Mr Nel said: “There had been souped-up cars with exhausts screaming down the road at speed. I logged a complaint with police and the NK Anti-Social Behaviour Team and got a reply yesterday.”He added: “The lady was very understanding and took my details and said I could call if things started up again. She also suggested I could video and take registration numbers of people that drive recklessly down public roads like The Drove where I sometimes walk. These guys drive at unbelievable speeds down towards the Roman Catholic School and it is dangerous.”

In their response to Mr Nel, the NK Anti-Social Behaviour Team said: “There have been regular patrols by the police, and they have in addition had the specialist roads policing unit attend the area.

"As a result of the local neighbourhood police’s work, and the road policing unit, a large volume of people have been spoken with and details taken. This has resulted in sixteen warnings being sent to the main protagonists under the anti-social behaviour legislation, as well as follow up work under traffic regulations.

“However, we have also considered how further measures can be taken to ensure there are no further issues at this location, and we continue to work with partners to look at opportunities to find ways to prevent further issues.”

Referring to the car park next to the leisure centre they added: “This does present some challenges, as this is a car park where access is required 24/7, and by its very nature is for the use of vehicles (appreciating that it is not intended for people to gather, generate large amounts of noise, drive inappropriately or litter)."