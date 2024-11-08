Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged assault on a woman in Boston.

A woman wearing a light blue puffer coat was reportedly attacked by a man wearing a black hood with a grey and blue body warmer at around 10.30am this morning.

The altercation is said to have continued until the woman left the scene. She was also injured in the incident.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody.

Investigators are now asking for eyewitnesses who were in the area at the time or anyone with Ring doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.

Any information, no matter how big or small, could prove crucial, say officers.

If you can help, contact PC Anthony Marflitt via [email protected] quoting the incident number 141 of 08/11/24.