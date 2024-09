A man is claimed to have been verbally abusive to members of the public on Queen Street on July 20 before punching a person who then fell to the ground.

They hit their head and sustained a head injury.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the incident to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “We believe the man pictured can help us with our enquiries.”

If you think you can help, contact DC Richard Morley by [email protected] quoting the number 24000431441.