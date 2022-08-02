Police appeal after assault outside Spar shop in Sleaford

Officers are investigating an assault occasioning actual bodily harm which occurred outside the Spar shop on Grantham Road, Sleaford, on the evening of Friday, July 15 between 10.50pm and 11pm.
The male victim was punched several times in the face, requiring multiple stitches.
A force spokesman said: “We are looking for the man in the picture as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries. He is a white male, aged 30s to 40s, 5’10”, stocky build, short fair hair and was wearing a light-coloured t-shirt.”
He was accompanied by a woman with a push chair.
Anyone who may have been in that area at that time is asked to come forward if you have any information which may help.
Call 101 or email: [email protected] quoting Incident 594 of July 15.
To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.