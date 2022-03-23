Police appeal after attempted burglary at Ancaster Coop

Another raid on a Coop store in Lincolnshire.

This is the fourth Coop store to be targeted in the county in recent weeks, after burglaries at Scotter, Horncastle and Ruskington.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of two men targeting the ATM at around 4.15am this morning (March 23). They were reported to be wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, and left the scene in a dark-coloured car, possibly an Audi or a BMW, heading north in the direction of the A17.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They gained entry via the front door of the store.

"The break in was not successful and nothing was stolen."

During the incident, the dark-coloured vehicle is reported to have collided with another vehicle belonging to a member of the public, leaving it with minor damage.

A white Ford Transit van was recovered at the scene and has been confirmed as being stolen from Claypole.

The spokesman added: "We will remain on scene and in the local area while we carry out our enquiries in both the Claypole and Ancaster areas."

The scene of the attempted ATM burglary at Ancaster Co-op store. A white Ford Transit van was recovered at the scene and has been confirmed as being stolen from Claypole, according to police.

If you saw or heard anything, or have dashcam footage of the surrounding area around the time of the incident, get in touch. Your information could prove vital to the investigation, say police.

Call 101 or email [email protected] quoting Incident 34 of March 23. Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online.

A spokesman for the Co-op informed Ancaster residents about the raid this morning on Facebook: "It’s with a heavy heart that I have to say once again our local Coop has had an attempted raid.

"Unfortunately we will be closed for today. I hope we will be trading again tomorrow.

The windows at the entrance to the Ancaster Co-op store were damaged by the would-be thieves.

"Apologies for the inconveniences caused but we will be back."

Ermine Street resident Katy Williams lives close to the store and her family used to run the car dealership and garage that previously occupied the site.