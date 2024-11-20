Police appeal after attempted theft of Porsche in Heckington
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The owner reported suspicious activity around the car that was located on their driveway on Kyme Road in Heckington just after 8am on Friday, November 15.
"It is believed that the attempted break in took place in the early hours of the morning.
“We believe the suspect/s may have been disturbed as a number of items had been left at the scene.”
This comes after police warned that a string high value cars with keyless entry systems had been targeted in the county by thieves potentially linked to an organised crime group.
Officers are asking residents to review any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage captured from the area and to report anything that may appear suspicious to the officer in charge of the case, PC Christopher Bolam, via [email protected], quoting Inc 63 of November 15 in the subject line.
Alternatively, if you have any information relating to the circumstances of this theft you can anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.