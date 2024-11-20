Police appeal after attempted theft of Porsche in Heckington

Police are appealing for information linked to the attempted theft of a Porsche in Heckington. Photo: Lincs Police

Police are asking for information to help with their investigation into an attempted theft of a black Porsche Macan in Heckington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The owner reported suspicious activity around the car that was located on their driveway on Kyme Road in Heckington just after 8am on Friday, November 15.

"It is believed that the attempted break in took place in the early hours of the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe the suspect/s may have been disturbed as a number of items had been left at the scene.”

This comes after police warned that a string high value cars with keyless entry systems had been targeted in the county by thieves potentially linked to an organised crime group.

Officers are asking residents to review any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage captured from the area and to report anything that may appear suspicious to the officer in charge of the case, PC Christopher Bolam, via [email protected], quoting Inc 63 of November 15 in the subject line.

Alternatively, if you have any information relating to the circumstances of this theft you can anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.