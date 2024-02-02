Police appeal after body discovered
The body was discovered at the edge of a field near to Ropsley Road, between Ropsley and Oasby and was reported at 10.15am yesterday.
A police spokesman said: “It’s not clear when the man died and we have yet to confirm his identity. The man is described as white, with a shaved head and was wearing a black parka coat, grey adidas tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything in the last week or so that might help our investigation, or who may have captured anything relevant on their dashcam.”
If you have any information that could to identify the man or help the investigation, call 101 or email [email protected] with incident reference number 97 of February 1.