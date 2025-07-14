Police appeal after boy, 14, was assaulted by unknown offender in Mablethorpe

Investigations are continuing after a 14-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted in Mablethorpe.

The alleged incident happemed on Friday night (July 11) when the youngster was at the skate park.

Police said an unknown teenage boy assaulted him by punching and kicking him, including blows to the head while he was on the floor.

The incident is thought to have taken place between 8.15pm and 8.30pm.

It is believed that around 30 other teens were in the area at the time but, so far, none have been willing to talk to officers investigating this assault.

Investigating Officer PC Nathan Price said: “This is an awful incident that could have been so much more serious. Frankly, the victim is lucky to have walked away with injuries that he’ll recover from. “Sadly, of all the people in the area at the time, not one has talked to us or proactively given us any information. That’s a crying shame because we really need to investigate the exact details of this incident and hold those to account who need to be. If you were in the skate park on Friday night please do talk to us, we need your help. If you don’t want to talk to us directly you can do it through Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous, 100% of the time.

“I’m also appealing to parents. Was your child in the skatepark on Friday night? If so, it’s likely they saw this incident. Please talk to your son or daughter and encourage them to talk to us. If the situation was reversed, we are sure that any parent would want to see the person who harmed their child held to account. Even the smallest piece of information could be what we need so all of it will be welcome.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police in one of the following ways, quoting incident 471 of 11/07/2025:

Email investigating officer PC Nathan Price: [email protected]

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111