Police appeal after burglary at Boston restaurant

The mobile tablet section of a wireless point of sales machine was stolen in the burglary, Lincolnshire Police said. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary at a restaurant in Boston.

The force attended the address in High Street shortly before 1.45am yesterday (Wednesday, July 23) following a call to its control room.

“The caller reported seeing people breaking into the premises and leaving with bags and bottles of water,” a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said.

Three men were seen running from the address, the spokesman continued.

The men ran down Whitehorse Lane, off High Street, near Haven Bridge, dropping bags of food as they went.

In addition to food and bottles of water, part of a wireless point of sales machine – the mobile tablet section – was stolen from the restaurant, police have said.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anyone running from the High Street around the time of the burglary to get in touch,” the spokesman said. “We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have found the point of sales machine. It is the mobile section of the machine that was stolen. It is encrypted and of no use to anyone else.”

Anyone with any information or video footage that may assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected], quoting incident number 33 of July 23.

A search of the area led to a 24-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of burglary, police added. He has been released on bail while inquiries continue.