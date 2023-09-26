Register
Police appeal after burglary at building site in Sleaford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a housing development site in Sleaford.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST
According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, three men were believed to have visited the site on London Road between 10pm on Thursday September 21 and 1am on Friday September 22.

A number of houses were found to have suffered significant damage. Inquiries are said to be ongoing.

If you have any information or relevant CCTV footage, contact PC Christopher Bolam by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 14 of September 22 in the subject line.