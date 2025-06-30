Police appeal after burglary in Holdingham

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Holdingham.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information after a house window was smashed and items stolen in a burglary in Holdingham, near Sleaford.

The incident is said to have happened at some point between 3pm on Friday, June 20 and 7pm on Saturday, June 21 at an address in Davids Court.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Entry is believed to have been gained by a smashed downstairs window, and a number of items were taken.”

If you have information, contact DC Chris Hughes at [email protected] quoting Incident 405 of June 21.