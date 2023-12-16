Police appeal after burglary left victim with back, nose and eye injuries

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Sleaford in which a man has been left with injuries to his back, nose and eye.

Crime.

According to a force spokesman, officers were called to a report that two men had entered a flat in Kesteven Street, Sleaford at some point between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday night (December 14).

The incident was reported at 9.54pm and the person living at the property claimed being assaulted by a blunt object.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesman said: ”Cash, Armani watches, and two Hugo Boss bracelets were reported stolen during the incident. It is believed that the people involved were known to each other, and the suspects left in the direction of Bramling Way (off Boston Road).”

Officers responded and provided medical attentional at the scene, and then searched the area to trace any suspects.

The spokesman added: “This is a built-up residential area, and we believe that there may be properties which have cameras, or there may have been people driving past who could help our investigation.

“We are asking for anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of those streets and the surrounding area to check their cameras for between 8.30pm and 10.15pm to see if they have captured two men in the area, or anyone who may have been acting suspiciously.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers will be carrying out searches and further enquiries in the local area over the next few days.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested a short distance away in the early hours of Friday morning on suspicion of possession of cannabis, and aggravated burglary that evening, along with a 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary several hours later.