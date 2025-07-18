Police appeal after charity boxes and safe stolen from Mablethorpe cafe

Do you know these two men? If so get in touch with police. Photo: Lincs Police

Police are hoping to identify two men caught on camera who may help with their investigations into a report of a burglary from a cafe in Mablethorpe

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are asking for help to identify the two men in the images who we believe might have information relating to the burglary at Mr G’s café in Central Promenade, Mablethorpe in which

charity boxes and a small safe were stolen.

One of the men is pictured wearing a black hoody with the hood pulled up and tied, and the other is described as being in his mid-30’s having receding dark brown hair and wearing a blue tracksuit top with a thin white stripe down the arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “We realise that the man in the black hoody cannot be clearly seen, but this is the only image available to use and we are hoping that someone may recognise this stature and clothing." If you know who these men are, or have any other information which might help, contact PC Luan Fletcher via email on [email protected] or by phone on 07407216664 quoting incident number 93 of June 6.