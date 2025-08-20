Police appeal after children’s play park in village vandalised by graffiti

The play park on Elmtree Road in Ruskington. Photo: Google Streetview

Sleaford area police are appealing for witnesses or information after children’s playground equipment at a village park was vandalised with graffiti.

Officers made the appeal after sadly reporting the graffiti at Elmtree Play Park, on Elmtree Road, Ruskington.

They said: “This space is meant for our children and families to enjoy safely and acts like this impact the entire community.

“We’re asking for your help: If you witnessed anything suspicious or have any information that could help identify the individuals responsible, please contact Sleaford Police at [email protected]

“Let’s work together to keep our parks clean, safe, and welcoming for everyone.”