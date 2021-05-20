Police appeal after cigarettes are stolen and shutters damaged at shop in Skegness

Scene of the burglary at North Shore Caravan Site on Roman Bank, Skegness.

The break in occurred at North Shore Caravan Site on Roman Bank at around 3 am this morning.

Police believe two offenders gained access, causing significant damage to the shutters. They left on foot carrying a large yellow builder’s bag containing a significant quantity of cigarettes.

An appeal has been made for witnesses or anyone with any information that could help the investigation.

Area Inspector Colin Haigh said, “Please be vigilant in reporting any information you have about suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area.

"Not only have these offenders caused a great deal of damage, they have also stolen a large number of cigarettes. We will be investigating meticulously and thank the community for their support.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected], putting the reference incident 25 of 20 May 2021 in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting incident 25 of 20 May 2021.