Police appeal after digger theft near Sleaford

Police

The JCB 6.5 ton excavator was stolen overnight (Tuesday/Wednesday) just off Mareham Lane, Sleaford just past Mareham Lane Farm and officers are appealing for any information that may assist in their enquiries.

Officers are requesting anyone who saw anything suspicious or has CCTV or has dash cam footage to get in contact quoting incident number 58 of 17/11/2021.

Pc Martin Derbyshire of Sleaford policing team said: “A vehicle and trailer would have been used to move the JCB .

“The offence is believed to have happened between 4.30am and 6.45pm on Wednesday morning.”

Several such diggers have now been reported taken from the local area in the last few weeks, the last being from outside the GP surgery on Boston Road, Heckington last week in the early evening.