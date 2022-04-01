Police appeal after driver is ‘robbed’ by four men in Boston

Crime news

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Cotton Road, Boston.

“Around 1pm on Wednesday 30 March, four men approached a male driver, aged in his 30s, who was sat in a blue VW Polo.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They made verbal threats before making off with £200 cash and the man’s car keys.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of this area around the time the incident occurred.