Police appeal after drone stolen from Fulbeck

Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo: Lincs Police

Intruders are reported to have stolen a drone from a property in Fulbeck on Sunday (December 1).

The burglars are said to have entered the front door of an unlocked property on North Lane and made off with a DJI Avata 2 drone.

It is believed the burglary happened between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The location is a popular location for dog walkers, and horse riders. We are asking for anyone to come forward who may have been in the vicinity during this time and may have seen anything suspicious or of note, such as any suspicious vehicles parked on North End Lane or in surrounding lanes, particularly Beck Lane, Brand Road Road, Bulby Lane or any other roads leading into the village.”

They would also like to hear about any sightings or descriptions of any individuals who may have been seen acting suspiciously in Fulbeck or visiting properties in the village in the week prior to the incident.

If you have any information, contact investigating officer, DC 285 David Asher on 101 extension 3295027 or email [email protected], quoting incident 228 of December 2.

It comes after burglars also targeted two homes in Fulbeck and stolen jewellery, credit cards and other valuables the day before.

The first incident saw a number of necklaces and two rings taken from a property on Washdyke Lane in Fulbeck on Saturday, November 30.

Police say thieves used a tool to loosen the bottom panel of the back door to help gain access.

“The crime was reported at 8pm and is thought to have take place between 3pm and 7.40pm on that day,” said a spokesman.

A second incident a day later saw a property targeted on Lincoln Road in Fulbeck. The burglary was reported to the force at around 8.15pm.

The thieves smashed a window to gain access to the home and then stole credit cards, and a full and half sovereign from a bedroom upstairs.