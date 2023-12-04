Police appeal after four injured in street brawl in Sleaford
According to Lincolnshire Police, a fight broke out outside USA Chicken in Southgate, Sleaford at 3.30am on Sunday, November 19, and left two people with serious injuries.
A police spokesman said: “As our investigation continues into this incident, in which at least four people were injured and two people arrested, we are asking anyone with mobile phone footage or any information to get in touch.
“We are aware of a video circulating which may show this fight and the assaults taking place. We believe this mobile footage will assist officers in identifying others who may be responsible for causing injuries.”
They went on: “A man and a woman, both aged 19, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and a public order offence of affray; they have been released on bail pending ongoing inquiries.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Investigating Officer by email at [email protected] or call 07799117058. Quote incident 67 of November 19.