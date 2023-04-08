Lincolnshire Police said it is believed two offenders released the handbrake of a Hyundai car and set fire to it.
The incident, which happened on John Jenkinson Close, was reported to police today, Saturday, April 8, at about 1.30am.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A force spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything between the hours of 11pm on April 7 and 1.30am on April 8 to call us.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, ring doorbell footage or dashcam.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote incident 18 of April 8.”