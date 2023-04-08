Register
Police appeal after Gainsborough car fire

Detectives are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in Gainsborough today.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST

Lincolnshire Police said it is believed two offenders released the handbrake of a Hyundai car and set fire to it.

The incident, which happened on John Jenkinson Close, was reported to police today, Saturday, April 8, at about 1.30am.

A force spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything between the hours of 11pm on April 7 and 1.30am on April 8 to call us.

Police are appealing for information.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, ring doorbell footage or dashcam.

“If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote incident 18 of April 8.”

Alternatively, anyone with information is asked to call crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.