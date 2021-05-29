Police appeal after homes are burgled and cars stolen in Ruskington

Police appeal after car thefts from Ruskington.

Officers are potentially linking three recent incidents that happened on Thursday and Friday and are appealing for information to assist with inquiries.

The first one was between 7am and 3:30pm, on Thursday, when some vehicle number plates were removed from the back of a black Smart Coupe on Eastgate in Sleaford. (Incident 278 of 27/05/2021)

Then, between 8.30am and 5pm on Thursday burglars have broken into a property on Station Road in Ruskington, forcing the front door.

A police spokesman added: "It is believed that the offender/s have made a search of the property to find keys for a vehicle and have then subsequently stolen a black BMW. We believe fake number plates were placed on the car."

This was Incident 349 of 27/05/2021.

Then between 9pm on Thursday and 10.30am on Friday intruders have entered another address in Ruskington, on Winchelsea Road, via the rear door. This time they made off with a white Audi RS3 Quattro. Again, police believe fake number plates were used. (Incident 123 of 28/05/2021)

The spokesman said: "We are keen to hear from anyone with information in relation to these incidents and would like to specifically hear from;"

Did anyone see vehicles or individuals acting suspiciously in the village around May 26–28? Does anyone have CCTV or dashcam footage in Ruskington, primarily on the route leading from the village towards Nocton Fen?

You can call police on 101 quoting the incident numbers referred to, or email [email protected] adding the relevant incident number in the subject box.