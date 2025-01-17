Police appeal after house windows and two cars damaged in Boston street, with ball bearing retrieved from the scene

Kitwood Road, Boston. Picture: Google Street View

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following reports of criminal damage to house windows and two cars in a street in Boston.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damage in Kitwood Road took place yesterday (Thursday, January 16) between 6pm and 7pm, the force says.

In a statement released today, a spokesman said: “We have retrieved a ball bearing from the scene which we believe to be responsible for the damage. Inquiries remain ongoing. Officers will be conducting house-to-house enquiries in the vicinity today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are appealing for any information that may assist our inquiries, as well as any dashcam or doorbell footage that may have captured anything of note from the time of the incident.

“If you saw or heard anything of note, or have any information at all that could help our investigation, please contact us.”

Anyone who can help the investigation, is asked to email PC Ellie Gooch on [email protected], putting Incident 387 of January 16 in the subject line; call 101, quoting the same incident number; or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.