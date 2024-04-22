Police appeal after keyless car theft in Skegness
The theft took place in Richmond Drive in the early hours of Saturday, April 20.
Lincolsnhire Police say this is believed to be a keyless car theft, and happened at around 3.25am. The vehicle stolen was a grey Range Rover Sport.
Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area, or has any information that could help our investigation, is asked to get in touch with PC Billy Spence by calling 07796 957595, quoting Incident 103 of 20 April.
Alternativemy, email [email protected] putting ‘Incident 103 of 20 April’ in the subject line.