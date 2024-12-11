Police appeal after layby incident on A153

The incident is said to have taken place in a layby between Greylees and Wilsford on the A153. Photo: Google Streetview

Police are appealing for the driver of a yellow camper van who might have witnessed an altercation at a layby near Wilsford to get in touch.

Officers say this person is not in any sort of trouble, and may hold important information about the allegation which is reported to have taken place along the A153 just past Greylees at some point between 7am and 8am on Sunday morning (December 8).

“We are keen to trace them so we can take their account,” said a Lincolnshire Police spokesman.

“The report we have is of a verbal altercation between the driver of a blue Toyota Aygo and two people who were in a dark coloured BMW at a layby near to Wilsford.”

The campervan is described as the size of a transit van, and is believed to have been parked in the same layby when the incident happened.

If you can help, or you were driving in the areas at the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage, please get in touch.

You can call 101 and ask for the NSK Duty Detective Sergeant, quoting incident number 151 of December 8. You can also email [email protected] quoting the same incident number.