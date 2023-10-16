Police are appealing to find a person involved in an assault in Sleaford where a man was left with a fractured jaw.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are looking to identify the person involved in the reported assault which happened in the area of Sibthorpe Court, off London Road in Sleaford on Saturday October 7.

If you have a dashcam and were driving close to Sibthorpe Court at around 11pm that night, you are asked to check your camera and see if you may have captured anything which could help understand the circumstances or identify a suspect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The victim, a man in his 20s, reported being assaulted by an unknown man at that time, and it is believed that he may have been struck by an object.

The assault is reported to have happened in Sibthorpe Court, Sleaford.

“The offender was described as a man who was wearing a black North Face hoodie, with North Face in white writing across the front of it.

“We have been carrying out a number of enquiries since this was reported, and we are now hoping that an appeal to our community could help.”

If you can help, you can email DC Jenny Moore on [email protected] quoting crime reference number 23000628178 in the subject line.