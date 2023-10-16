Police appeal after man assaulted in Sleaford
Officers are looking to identify the person involved in the reported assault which happened in the area of Sibthorpe Court, off London Road in Sleaford on Saturday October 7.
If you have a dashcam and were driving close to Sibthorpe Court at around 11pm that night, you are asked to check your camera and see if you may have captured anything which could help understand the circumstances or identify a suspect.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The victim, a man in his 20s, reported being assaulted by an unknown man at that time, and it is believed that he may have been struck by an object.
“The offender was described as a man who was wearing a black North Face hoodie, with North Face in white writing across the front of it.
“We have been carrying out a number of enquiries since this was reported, and we are now hoping that an appeal to our community could help.”
If you can help, you can email DC Jenny Moore on [email protected] quoting crime reference number 23000628178 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.