Police appeal after man is punched in the face outside pizza restaurant

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:03 GMT
Lincolnshire PoliceLincolnshire Police
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was assaulted in Boston.

A force spokesperson said: “Shortly after 4am on Saturday 21 October, a man reportedly approached the victim and punched him in the face. He sustained injuries but they not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

“The incident is believed to have taken place between Le Golden Pizza and Grill and the telephone boxes opposite Boots in the Market Place.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (ABH). He was released under investigation while inquiries are ongoing.

“If you witnessed the incident, captured footage of the assault, or have any other information that can help with our inquiries, please contact PC Russell at d[email protected] quoting incident 72 of 21 October.”