Police are investigating following an allegation a man was bitten and injured by a dog in Sleaford.

Police are appealing for information.

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, officers received a report that a man had been sitting at a table outside the Barge and Bottle in Sleaford when he was bitten on the leg by a Rottweiler, leading to a puncture wound.

The dog, which was on its lead and with its owner at the time, was reported to have gone under his table towards a smaller dog which was with the man's family.

The spokesman added: “The owner denied his dog had bitten the man, and was allegedly verbally abusive when challenged before leaving the venue a short time later.”

The incident is alleged to have taken place between 5.30pm and 5.40pm on Thursday August 24.

The spokesman said: “We are trying to trace the owner of the Rottweiler to take their account of the incident and progress our investigation, and we hope a public appeal might help gather more information.”

If you witnessed the information, or have details of the man hey are looking to trace, email PC Geordie Brown on [email protected] quoting crime reference 23000527342 in the subject line.