Police appeal after man reports being bitten by dog in Sleaford
According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, officers received a report that a man had been sitting at a table outside the Barge and Bottle in Sleaford when he was bitten on the leg by a Rottweiler, leading to a puncture wound.
The dog, which was on its lead and with its owner at the time, was reported to have gone under his table towards a smaller dog which was with the man's family.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The spokesman added: “The owner denied his dog had bitten the man, and was allegedly verbally abusive when challenged before leaving the venue a short time later.”
The incident is alleged to have taken place between 5.30pm and 5.40pm on Thursday August 24.
The spokesman said: “We are trying to trace the owner of the Rottweiler to take their account of the incident and progress our investigation, and we hope a public appeal might help gather more information.”
If you witnessed the information, or have details of the man hey are looking to trace, email PC Geordie Brown on [email protected] quoting crime reference 23000527342 in the subject line.
Or you can call 07919299079 and speak with PC Brown, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.