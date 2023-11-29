Police appeal after man spits at a woman and teen in Sleaford park
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two people were spat at while in a park in Sleaford.
The incident is said to have happened on Woodside playing field off Beech Rise at around 6.08pm on Wednesday, November 15.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “This is being treated as a suspected assault and investigating officers are appealing for witnesses and information to help with their enquiries.”
Witnesses are asked to contact PC Christopher Bolam by emailing [email protected], quoting ‘Incident 352 of 15/11/2023’ in the subject line.