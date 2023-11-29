Register
Police appeal after man spits at a woman and teen in Sleaford park

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two people were spat at while in a park in Sleaford.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 29th Nov 2023, 13:15 GMT
The incident is said to have happened on Woodside playing field off Beech Rise at around 6.08pm on Wednesday, November 15.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “This is being treated as a suspected assault and investigating officers are appealing for witnesses and information to help with their enquiries.”

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Christopher Bolam by emailing [email protected], quoting ‘Incident 352 of 15/11/2023’ in the subject line.