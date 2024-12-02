Police appeal after masked raiders terrorise man and woman in their home

Juniper Way in Sleaford. Photo: Google Streetview

Police are investigating after masked burglars brandishing weapons terrorised a man and woman in their home in Sleaford.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police received a call from a “distressed man” at around 2am on Sunday, December 1 to say four men with various weapons, including a crow bar, were at an address in Juniper Way.

The men were said to be wearing balaclavas and were unidentifiable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrived to find a man and woman injured – though their injuries were not serious, said a force spokesman.

“The details surrounding the incident are unclear and investigators are now asking nearby homeowners and motorists to come forward with information if they have it,” said the spokesman.

“If you have any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage showing the men, please get in touch.

“That video could prove crucial to our investigations and help us piece together the sequence of events which led to the crime.”

If you have any information that may help the investigation, get in touch by emailing [email protected] quoting the incident number 31 of Sunday, December 1.