Police appeal after more than 1,300 cannabis plants found in village near Boston

More than 1,300 cannabis plants have been discovered in a police raid at a property in a village near Boston.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:42 GMT
More than 1,300 cannabis plants have been discovered after police executed a warrant to search a property in Freiston. Photo: Lincs PoliceMore than 1,300 cannabis plants have been discovered after police executed a warrant to search a property in Freiston. Photo: Lincs Police
More than 1,300 cannabis plants have been discovered after police executed a warrant to search a property in Freiston. Photo: Lincs Police

According to Lincolnshire Police, officers executing a warrant attended a property in Oak House Lane Frieston, near the junction with the A52, at around 8.20am on Monday (March 18) and found plants being grown in five rooms.

It is believed that the property was unoccupied prior to plants being grown there.

The cannabis “grow” has now been dismantled. Police say they have made no arrests at this stage and the police investigation is ongoing.

Most Popular
The cannabis 'grow' in Freiston has now been dismantled by police. Photo: Lincs PoliceThe cannabis 'grow' in Freiston has now been dismantled by police. Photo: Lincs Police
The cannabis 'grow' in Freiston has now been dismantled by police. Photo: Lincs Police

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has seen suspicious activity, or vehicles attending the property, during the last three months.”

Call PC David Russell on 07788 988854 or email [email protected] quoting Incident 85 of March 18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.