Police appeal after officers track down Land Rover stolen from Ruskington

Lincolnshire Police are appeal for information to track down who may have stolen a land Rover from Ruskington.

The gold-coloured vehicle was reported to have been stolen at some point between 5pm on April 16 and 9am on April 17.

Police say it had been parked on the driveway of a property in High Street North in Ruskington, and windows were smashed to gain entry.

A police spokesman said: “It is unknown at this stage how many people were involved in the theft, and this is forming part of our investigation.

“Officers from Sleaford Response team were dispatched to the incident, and were able to follow a trail of glass left by the vehicle, which led to Parkfield Road, so we know that it left the location heading in that direction.

“The offenders then discarded the vehicle's number plates shortly after, which were found by a member of the public who reported this to the police.”

The vehicle has been recovered thanks to being spotted by police officers on patrol in Newark. Once it has been forensically examined, the car will be returned to the owners.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle being taken, or have doorbell footage or CCTV or dash cam which show the incident, or the vehicle being driven in the area, to get in touch.