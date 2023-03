Police are appealing for help after a woman lost her purse in Ingoldmells.

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.

They would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with an investigation into an alleged theft by finding.

The woman lost her purse outside Tesco Express on the High Street in Ingoldmells on Saturday, February 11, at around 6.30am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone who knows the man pictured, is asked to email [email protected], quoting the incident reference 94 of 11 February.