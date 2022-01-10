Police appeal after Rasen area burglary and car theft

Police appeal

The vehicle they are looking for is a silver Citroen Berlingo.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have dashcam footage who were travelling on the A631 Willingham Road, Market Rasen between 4.40pm and 4.55pm on December 23, 2021, which may have captured a silver Citroen Berlingo parked or driving in the area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are particularly interested in the area between the traffic lights at the crossroads and De Aston School.”

Police are also keen to view footage of the neighbouring roads at the time of the incident which may have captured the Berlingo.

The spokesman continued: “Investigations also show that following the theft, the stolen VW Golf then travelled along the A631 from Market Rasen to Gainsborough and went over the Trent Bridge at 5.12pm.

“We would like to ask for anyone with dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of that route around that time to contact us.”

Anyone who can help with the investigation, can get in touch with police in a number of ways:

Call 101 quoting incident 275 of 23rd December 2021.

Email [email protected] – quote incident 275 of 23rd December 2021 in the subject line.