Police appeal after Rasen assault

Appeal after assault

Officers were called to Union Street at just after 9pm on April 1.

A man had received an injury to his head which is described as serious but not thought life threatening.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information relevant to the investigation.

“We would also urge anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”

Contact police in one of the following ways:

Call 101, quoting incident 420 of April 1.

Email [email protected] putting “Incident 420 of April 1” in the subject line.