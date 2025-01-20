Police appeal after reports of dangerous driving, crop damage and hare coursing across county

​The wrecked 4x4 that crashed into a drain. Photo: Lincs Police

Lincolnshire Police are urgently seeking dashcam footage, CCTV or any information after suspected hare and deer coursers allegedly caused thousands of pounds' worth of damage to crops and drove dangerously.

The force says up to 14 vehicles were seen on Sunday (January 19), some in convoy, in various parts of the county.

These included south of Lincoln, and in the Sleaford and Spilsby areas.

The first report was received shortly before 8am on Sunday, where a number of hare coursers were spotted on land with dogs.

The force stated that further calls were received describing erratic driving, with one silver 4x4 vehicle “driving with an exhaust dangling underneath”.

They added: “Alongside reports of dangerous driving, we also took calls reporting deer being chased by drivers of vehicles and drivers doing ‘doughnuts’ in fields, causing excessive damage to crops.

Superintendent Pat Coates, Specialist Operations, said: “This is one of the worst reports we have seen this year.

"Some of the reports describe extremely dangerous driving, with people having to take action to avoid head on collisions.

"All of the vehicles were grotty old cars and this is obviously a tactic being used by these criminals who come to course hares. They don’t mind trashing them or leaving them behind, or as we quite often do, seize them.”

He continued: “One of the drivers involved, who was driving a 4 x 4 lost control and drove into a drain, it’s a good job it wasn’t filled with water, otherwise the outcome would have been very different.

"Three people were arrested from this car after they tried to run away.

“We will be reviewing all of the footage we have been sent and witness appeals to identify those involved.”

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for any information and footage that will assist in identifying those involved in these incidents. You are asked to email [email protected] with any information that will assist.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Please refer to Incident 120 of January 19 when reporting.