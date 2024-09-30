Do you know this man? Appeal after report of stabbing in Ingoldmells.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help identifying a man following reports of a stabbing in Skegness.

Police say they believe the incident happened at around 10.38pm on Sunday, July 14, at a car park in Sea Lane.

A 25-year-old man was assaulted following an altercation at the Tower Point Sea Lane crossroads. The victim then made his way to the Spar car park, across the road on Roman Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim sustained injuries but they are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.

Anyway who knows who the man in the photograph is, or ihas other information that can assist with the investigation, is asked to get in touch by emailing DC Emma Dodsworth at [email protected]. Please quote reference 24000418067 in the subject line.