Police appeal after reports of stabbing in Ingoldmells
Police say they believe the incident happened at around 10.38pm on Sunday, July 14, at a car park in Sea Lane.
A 25-year-old man was assaulted following an altercation at the Tower Point Sea Lane crossroads. The victim then made his way to the Spar car park, across the road on Roman Bank.
The victim sustained injuries but they are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.
Anyway who knows who the man in the photograph is, or ihas other information that can assist with the investigation, is asked to get in touch by emailing DC Emma Dodsworth at [email protected]. Please quote reference 24000418067 in the subject line.