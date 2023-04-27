Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was harassed on her way home from school.

Police appeal.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl was walking along Walcott Road in Billinghay at around 3.15pm on Tuesday April 25 when a man in a small red car pulled up beside her, whistled at her and blew a kiss.

"The girl was alone and left frightened and intimidated by this incident,” said a police spokesman.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who had any information to help our investigation, to get in touch.”