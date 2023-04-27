Register
Police appeal after schoolgirl harassed by man in car in Billinghay

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was harassed on her way home from school.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST
Police appeal.Police appeal.
According to police, the 15-year-old girl was walking along Walcott Road in Billinghay at around 3.15pm on Tuesday April 25 when a man in a small red car pulled up beside her, whistled at her and blew a kiss.

"The girl was alone and left frightened and intimidated by this incident,” said a police spokesman.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who had any information to help our investigation, to get in touch.”

Email [email protected] quoting incident reference 329 of April 25.