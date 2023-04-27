According to police, the 15-year-old girl was walking along Walcott Road in Billinghay at around 3.15pm on Tuesday April 25 when a man in a small red car pulled up beside her, whistled at her and blew a kiss.
"The girl was alone and left frightened and intimidated by this incident,” said a police spokesman.
“We would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who had any information to help our investigation, to get in touch.”
Email [email protected] quoting incident reference 329 of April 25.