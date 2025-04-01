Police appeal after series of burglaries in Burgh le Marsh

Linconshire Police are appealing for help with their investigation.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a series of burglaries in the Burgh le Marsh area.

Three properties were targeted between Tuesday, March 25, and Saturday, March 29, and multiple items of jewellery were reported stolen.

Incident 25000180114 - is a report of a burglary at Venables Close, where an unknown suspect entered the house by removing the glass pane from a window. This was believed to have happened at some point between 11am on Tuesday 25 March and 5.30pm on Friday 28 March.

Incident 25000180346 – is a report of a burglary at Wainfleet Road, where an unknown suspect smashed the window of a door to gain access to the house. This was believed to have happened at some point between 1.50pm on Thursday, March 27, and 7pm on Friday, March 28.

Incident 25000181263 – is a report of a burglary at Marsh Lane, where the side panel of a door was smashed to enter the house. This was believed to have happened at some point between 1.50pm on Thursday, March 27, and 7pm on Friday, March 28.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have RING doorbell or dashcam footage, to get in touch with the Skegness Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Email DC Mark Teague at [email protected].