Police appeal after serious assault in Skegness

Officers received reports at 5:48am of a male who had sustained serious injuries at an address on Castleton Boulevard.

Emergency services were deployed, and the man was taken to hospital. A scene guard is currently in place.

A man and a woman in their 30s have been arrested in relation to the incident and are currently in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault that took place on Castleton Boulevard earlier this morning.

“We are still trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and would urge members of the public to come forward with any information that can assist our officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 63 of today’s date.

Alternatively email [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.