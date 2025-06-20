Police appeal after sheep killed in Boston area

Lincolnshire Police news.

Police are appealing for information after a number of sheep were killed in the Boston area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released today (Friday, June 20), Lincolnshire Police said: “Initial enquiries suggest that the sheep were stolen as they did not have identification ear tags present, and their remains were found by Hobhole Bank on Saturday, June 14.”

A spokesman for the force said up to seven sheep are thought to have been killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would urge farmers to check their flocks to see if they have any livestock missing, particularly ewes and black-headed rams,” the force added. “If you have any information that can assist with our inquiries, please contact PC Chris Windsor-Beck by email [email protected] quoting occurrence 25000345239 in the subject line.”