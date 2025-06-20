Police appeal after sheep killed in Boston area
In a statement released today (Friday, June 20), Lincolnshire Police said: “Initial enquiries suggest that the sheep were stolen as they did not have identification ear tags present, and their remains were found by Hobhole Bank on Saturday, June 14.”
A spokesman for the force said up to seven sheep are thought to have been killed.
“We would urge farmers to check their flocks to see if they have any livestock missing, particularly ewes and black-headed rams,” the force added. “If you have any information that can assist with our inquiries, please contact PC Chris Windsor-Beck by email [email protected] quoting occurrence 25000345239 in the subject line.”