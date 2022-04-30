Officers are investigating multiple reports of incidents in which a man is reported to have broken into or attempted to break into a number of vehicles.

The incidents, seven in total, are reported to have occurred overnight on the 26th into 27th April. Access has been gained to some of the vehicles and untidy search has been carried out.

We are appealing for any witnesses to the incidents and to anyone with information about the man pictures, who we would like to speak to in connection with the reports.

Do you recognise this man? Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

If you can help with the investigation call 101, quoting incident reference number 345 of 27 April.

Alternatively, email [email protected] with the above reference number.