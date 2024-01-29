Police appeal after suspected burglars attack man in Sleaford
The suspected aggravated burglary was reported at a property on Northgate in Sleaford at 6.20pm on Friday, January 26 and officers were called to the scene.
A police statement says: “It is thought that a man was attacked by two offenders outside the property, with one possibly carrying an axe.
“The offenders then entered the property, damaging various items, before leaving. It is not believed that anything was taken.”
One of the suspects is described as white, slim, wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie and a black snood covering their face.
The alleged victim sustained minor injuries in the incident.
“We are now appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, the incident itself, or who has information to contact us as even the smallest detail may help our investigation,” said the police statement.
Contact DC Ashley Tainton on 07423 649440 quoting Incident 376 of January 26. Or email DC Tainton at [email protected] putting Incident 376 of January 26 in the subject line. Or contact Crimestoppoers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.