An appeal has been launched for help with an investigation after a suspicious man was seen handcuffing a young boy in Alford.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

The man was seen approaching two young children in the Hamilton Road area on Thursday, July 13, at around 5.20pm.

He is described as having ginger hair, looks around 50 years old and was wearing a hi-vis jacket.

It is believed that the man was impersonating a police officer at the time.

Thankfully, the boy’s mother saw the man who then quickly left the scene.

Investigate the circumstances around this incident are continuing and police are now appealing for information.

Anyone who saw someone matching this description on the day, has CCTV of someone matching this description, or has any information that may help, is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.

“We are taking this incident extremely seriously and our enquiries are ongoing,” a statement reads.