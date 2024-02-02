Police appeal after teenage boy reports being assaulted in street in Sleaford
The incident is reported to have taken place in Southgate, in Sleaford on Tuesday (January 30) at around 4.15pm.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “It was reported that there was a group of between 10 to 20 people at the incident, and the victim was pushed to the ground and assaulted.
“This took place at a busy time of day and we believe that there will have been a lot of members of the public in the area who may have seen or heard something, or may have captured the incident on camera, who we have not yet spoken with.
“We would ask that they come forward with whatever information they have, so that we can determine how it could help our investigation.”
If you can help, email PC Michael Farrar on [email protected], quoting incident 353 of January 31.