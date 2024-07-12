Police appeal after theft from Co-op in Holton-Le-Clay
Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman seen in this picture taken from CCTV footage.
Officers would like to speak to her following a report of a theft of at the Co-op on Pinfold Lane, Holton le Clay.
The incident is reported to have happened on Friday July 5 shortly after 8.45pm.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We believe the woman may have information that will help with our inquiries.”
If you are able to assist contact the Investigating Officer, PC Michael Dannatt by email at michael@[email protected] or by calling 07799002859. Please quote 24000399492 in the subject heading.