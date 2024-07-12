Police appeal after theft from Co-op in Holton-Le-Clay

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:05 BST
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify this woman.Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify this woman.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify this woman.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman seen in this picture taken from CCTV footage.

Officers would like to speak to her following a report of a theft of at the Co-op on Pinfold Lane, Holton le Clay.

The incident is reported to have happened on Friday July 5 shortly after 8.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We believe the woman may have information that will help with our inquiries.”

If you are able to assist contact the Investigating Officer, PC Michael Dannatt by email at michael@[email protected] or by calling 07799002859. Please quote 24000399492 in the subject heading.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice