Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman seen in this picture taken from CCTV footage.

Officers would like to speak to her following a report of a theft of at the Co-op on Pinfold Lane, Holton le Clay.

The incident is reported to have happened on Friday July 5 shortly after 8.45pm.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We believe the woman may have information that will help with our inquiries.”

If you are able to assist contact the Investigating Officer, PC Michael Dannatt by email at michael@[email protected] or by calling 07799002859. Please quote 24000399492 in the subject heading.