Police appeal after theft of alcohol from Tesco in Skegness

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.

On Tuesday, March 8, a man entered the Tesco Superstore on Richmond Drive on four occasions between 3pm to 3.20pm. Several bottles of alcohol worth approximately £540 were reportedly stolen from the premises.

Anyone who can identity of the man in the photo or has any other information that can assist police enquiries, is asked to call 101, quoting occurrence number 22000175843.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.police.uk, quoting the incident number in the subject line.