Police appeal after theft of alcohol from Tesco in Skegness

On Tuesday, March 8, a man entered the Tesco Superstore on Richmond Drive on four occasions between 3pm to 3.20pm. Several bottles of alcohol worth approximately £540 were reportedly stolen from the premises.
Anyone who can identity of the man in the photo or has any other information that can assist police enquiries, is asked to call 101, quoting occurrence number 22000175843.
Alternatively email force.control@lincs.police.uk, quoting the incident number in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.