Police appeal after theft of bike from Sleaford school

can you help police find this missing bike?

The bike is thought to have gone missing some point between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Friday September 2.

The bike is a Tiger ACE27.5 Hardtail in black and blue.

If you have any information or have seen this bike on a selling page, get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting reference number 22000513052.