Police appeal after theft of designer handbags and more in Owmby by Spital
Police received a report that the theft had taken place at around 7pm on February 14.
At this stage, the investigation is focused on identifying anyone who may have been in the area in the run up to the crime, as police believe the people responsible may have visited the area in the week leading up to the burglary.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A police spokesman said: “To help those enquiries, we are asking for local residents and farmers to come forward if they may have spotted anyone out of the ordinary in the village or on the surrounding roads, or have dashcam or CCTV footage which could help.
“The time frame we are interested in is February 7 to February 14. We are particularly keen to hear about anyone who may have been on the Mill Lane, Owmby Cliff Road, Normanby by Cliff Road or Highgate Lane roads.
!We are also interested in hearing from farmers who may have spotted muddy tracks in their fields, or seen quad bikes or other off-road vehicles on their land. Any detail, no matter how small, may provide us with a lead, so we would rather hear from you to determine if it’s relevant than have you not come forward if you think your information is unimportant.”
If you can help the investigation, contact DC David Haddock by email on david.haddock@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 408 of February 14.