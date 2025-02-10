Police appeal after thieves abandon car to crash into property

Police appeal.

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves trying to steal a car fled, leaving it to roll away and crash into a property.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 1am on Saturday morning (February 8), three people were seen trying to steal a Toyota Rav 4 hybrid vehicle from the driveway of a property on Hillside in Ancaster.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “When a resident came out of the property the three people then quickly left the car and ran towards Wilsford Lane. The offenders may have been running towards another vehicle and any information on this will assist the investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said that the abandoned vehicle then rolled off the drive and collided with a nearby property. No one was hurt in the incident.

Officers are asking for anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the village in the early hours of that morning, or saw the three people shortly after this incident, or has doorbell footage or dashcam footage of the incident, or the people.

Email any information, quoting Incident 21 of February 8, to [email protected]